NBA Prospects Bring Bold Style To 2025 Draft No Shirt, No Problem!!!
The 2025 NBA Draft is here ... and this year's prospects made sure to arrive in style -- from diamonds to designer shades and shirtless looks!!
Let's start with Jeremiah Fears -- the former Oklahoma guard wore a maroon Gucci suit and iced-out "0" chain from AI the Jeweler of Labelle Jewelry in Totowa, NJ ... a centerpiece made of 30 carats of VS baguette diamonds.
Colorado State's Dominique Clifford had a colorful look ... going with a faded purple and pink blazer, while Georgetown's Thomas Sorber used the inside of his jacket to highlight his career moments.
Ex-Rutgers hooper Ace Bailey -- projected to be a lottery pick -- also showed out with his blazer covered with black gems.
Other guys kept it simple ... like the projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, who wore a BOSS suit and tie after being named a brand ambassador.
Arizona Wildcats standout Carter Bryant may have stolen the show, though ... as he elected to skip a shirt under his suit.
Congrats to all the future NBA players!!