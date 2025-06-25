NBA Prospects Bring Bold Style to 2025 Draft

The 2025 NBA Draft is here ... and this year's prospects made sure to arrive in style -- from diamonds to designer shades and shirtless looks!!

Let's start with Jeremiah Fears -- the former Oklahoma guard wore a maroon Gucci suit and iced-out "0" chain from AI the Jeweler of Labelle Jewelry in Totowa, NJ ... a centerpiece made of 30 carats of VS baguette diamonds.

Play video content Al the Jeweler

Colorado State's Dominique Clifford had a colorful look ... going with a faded purple and pink blazer, while Georgetown's Thomas Sorber used the inside of his jacket to highlight his career moments.

Ex-Rutgers hooper Ace Bailey -- projected to be a lottery pick -- also showed out with his blazer covered with black gems.

Other guys kept it simple ... like the projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, who wore a BOSS suit and tie after being named a brand ambassador.

Arizona Wildcats standout Carter Bryant may have stolen the show, though ... as he elected to skip a shirt under his suit.