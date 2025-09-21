Eric Dickerson Eviscerates 'Horrible' Browns, Wishes They'd Cut Shedeur Sanders

Play video content TMZSports.com

Eric Dickerson made it crystal clear this week he's no fan of the Cleveland Browns ... telling TMZ Sports he thinks "they're horrible" -- and he wishes Shedeur Sanders ended up elsewhere.

The Hall of Fame running back minced no words during a chat with us at LAX ... saying he can't stand that the Browns were the ones who ultimately picked the younger Sanders in April's NFL draft.

He told us Cleveland is "a bad football team" with a track record of messing up QBs ... and he admitted he's hoping the org. will eventually just let Shedeur go to another franchise.

"I hate to see him there," Dickerson said of Deion's 23-year-old son. "I wish they would have cut him. Let him have an opportunity to go to a better football team."

Dickerson said he believes Sanders won't get "a fair shot" with the Browns ... "because I don't think they really wanted him."

"I don't think the coach [Kevin Stefanski] wanted him -- they should have fired him too," Dickerson said.

The former Rams tailback went on to say he's "not a Browns fan at all, I could care less. But I'm a Shedeur fan. I'm a Deion Sanders fan."

It's, of course, not the first time Dickerson's made some eyebrow-raising statements regarding Shedeur ... just last month, he claimed he had heard the NFL ordered its teams not to draft the ex-Colorado signal-caller.

At the airport, Dickerson doubled down on those claims ... telling us "a guy who works for the National Football League" was his source.

"I just feel like it was wrong what they did to him," Dickerson said. "I mean, look, Mel Kiper said in 30 years he's never seen nothing like this. There was something to that."

As for the report that Shedeur told the Ravens not to take him because he didn't want to sit behind Lamar Jackson, Dickerson called B.S. on all that.

