Eric Dickerson Scoffs At 'Madden Curse,' Says Christian McCaffrey Will Be Fine

Uncross those fingers and exhale, 49ers fans ... Eric Dickerson says Christian McCaffrey will be just fine this season -- telling TMZ Sports there is no such thing as the "Madden Curse!!!"

Of course, plenty in San Francisco have been worried sick since Tuesday ... after the star running back was named the Madden NFL 25 cover athlete.

While disaster hasn't struck for the most recent players who've received the honor -- it happened so frequently in the past, it's become commonplace for fans to have concerns about it all -- and SF supporters haven't been much different this week.

But, when we got Dickerson out at LAX following EA Sports' announcement ... he said there's just no reason to worry.

"I don't believe in that crap," the former Rams running back said. "They said the same thing about Sports Illustrated. I got on Sports Illustrated, I think I had 199 yards and had a big game the next week."

For his part, McCaffrey hasn't seemed to trip about it one bit ... calling it a "Lifelong Dream Come True!"