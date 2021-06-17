Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Grace Madden 22 Cover, Flirting With The Curse Again?
6/17/2021 7:04 AM PT
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are out to prove the Madden Curse is officially dead ... with the Super Bowl LV foes set to appear on the video game's cover yet again!!
Remember, EA Sports' biggest franchise was notorious for the bad luck each cover athlete would have after receiving the honor -- from Mike Vick to Marshall Faulk to Vince Young, Peyton Hillis and more.
Both TB12 and Mahomes were able to dodge any serious mishaps when they both appeared on the cover in the past ... as Brady was on Madden NFL 18 and the Chiefs QB was on Madden NFL 20.
This is Madden like you’ve never seen it...— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 17, 2021 @EAMaddenNFL
It’s a whole new vibe with ALL-NEW Dynamic Gameday
Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/crmTeY1hzH #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/jB15VcSfLK
Now, the superstar athletes are set to stare the curse right in the eyes yet again ... and if they have baller years, it may be time to put the "Madden Curse" to rest for good.
The game had been teasing "2 goats" would appear on the cover ... and anyone who's been watching football the past few years had to see this one coming.
Sorry, Aaron Rodgers.