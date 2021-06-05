AB Talks Tom Brady, Mayweather Fight While Hosting Youth Football Camp

Play video content TMZSports.com

Antonio Brown is ready to follow his QB into battle again for the 2021 NFL season -- sharing kind words about Tom Brady ... this while engaging in even kinder acts with the community.

We got this video of AB out at Northeast High School Saturday in Oakland Park, FL ... where the star Buccaneers receiver was hosting a free youth football camp for 200 inner-city kids with his charity "Live Your Vision Foundation" ... with the help of some other star footballers like Michael Vick, Frank Gore and more.

As Antonio was making his way to the field to mingle with the youngsters who showed up in droves for a workout ... he did a quick stop and chat with a photog, who asked about another season with Tom at the helm, at age 43 no less.

Check it out ... AB weighs in on how much longer TB12 can play for -- and he does a great job teasing Tom's play, as well as what the rest of the team are expecting to do this year following their Super Bowl championship. Sounds like he thinks Tom can beat Father Time!

He also notes that he himself is feeling great health-wise, after undergoing off-season knee surgery, and based on the way he's moving in this clip -- we believe him.