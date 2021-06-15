Tom Brady Trolls Aaron Rodgers Over NFC Champ Game, 'Go For It A Little More Often'

... 'Go For It A Little More Often'

Tom Brady just hit Aaron Rodgers below the belt -- jabbing at the Packers star over his sad loss in their NFC Championship Game -- and the hilarious dig was all captured on video!

TB12 made the joke while promoting his upcoming golf match against Rodgers ... ribbing Aaron for not being allowed to go for it on that famous 4th down play back in January.

The set-up was great ... Rodgers' partner for the golf match, Bryson DeChambeau, was talking about their strategy for the big event, when Brady interrupted to poke fun at AR.

"I do think you have a partner that would probably have liked to GO FOR IT a little more often than he has in the past," Brady told DeChambeau with a wry smile on his face.

"So, Bryson, I'm glad you're encouraging him to kind of GO FOR IT when it's on the line rather than, you know, just not getting to the fairway or something like that and try to play for the next shot."

You'll recall, during Brady's battle with Rodgers in the big game ... Aaron was down at the Buccaneers' 8-yard line, trailing by 8 with just minutes remaining, but rather than going for it, Green Bay opted to kick the field goal.

Of course, Rodgers never got the ball back, and Brady went on to win the game and then his SEVENTH Super Bowl ring.

Video of Aaron Rodgers reacting to Matt LaFleur kicking a FG on 4th down, while trailing by 8 points at the end of the game.



"That wasn't my decision."pic.twitter.com/PTrlDQ5rxK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 25, 2021 @NFL_DovKleiman

But, Rodgers took the trolling in stride Tuesday ... laughing off Brady's barb and saying, "I usually don't get the option [to go for it] in my experience."

Dig at Packers' coach Matt LaFleur??? Sure seems like it!

Tom laughed and responded, "I know the pain!"

All the guys let out a big laugh ... and good times were had by all.