Aaron Rodgers Says Jordan Love Not Root Of Packers Drama, 'I Love Jordan'

The QB room in Green Bay just got a whole lot less awkward ... Aaron Rodgers finally broke his silence on his beef with the Pack -- and he insisted Jordan Love is NOT the problem.

The reigning NFL MVP joined Kenny Mayne for the legendary anchor's final SportsCenter on Monday ... and revealed his issues with his team do not stem from them drafting Love last year.

Aaron Rodgers spoke with @Kenny_Mayne about where he stands with the Packers: pic.twitter.com/VeSBspFVLL — ESPN (@espn) May 25, 2021 @espn

"With my situation, look, it's never been about the draft pick, them picking Jordan," Rodgers said. "I love Jordan. He's a great kid. Lot of fun to work together."

Many assumed it was the exact opposite ... 'cause after Green Bay took Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft instead of a receiver, Rodgers had seemed blindsided.

But, Aaron went on to say during his interview with Mayne that he's more upset with the way he believes the Packers have changed their "philosophy."

"I love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay -- it's been an incredible, incredible 16 years," Rodgers said. "It's just kind of about a philosophy."

"And, you know, and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character. It's about culture. It's about doing things the right way."

In other words, it's clear Rodgers is upset his team wouldn't commit to him with a fresh, new contract after his monster 2020 season.

"The wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," Rodgers said. "So, this is just kind of the, I think, the spill out of all that."

So, where do they go from here? Rodgers -- who partied in Hawaii over the weekend instead of prepping for Packers organized team activities this week -- sure seemed like a guy who was pretty dug in on the ride being over in Green Bay.

