Packers Coach Pleads For End To Aaron Rodgers Drama, 'Want Him Back In The Worst Way'

... 'We Want Him Back In The Worst Way'

Matt LaFleur clearly wants no part of coaching an Aaron Rodgers-less Packers team ... he told reporters Friday he wants the QB back in "the worst way."

The Green Bay head coach said there's been no movement in the drama with the team's star -- it seems Rodgers still wants out and the Packers still want him back -- but it's obvious, LaFleur is pleading for all that to change ASAP.

"I've got nothing new to update," LaFleur said of the situation. "We still obviously feel the same way, we want him back in the worst way."

He continued, "I know he knows that. We'll continue to work at it each and every day."

Rodgers has been upset with his contract situation AND some of the personnel moves that the Packers have made recently ... and he's reportedly told teammates he's done in Wisconsin.

The Packers say they have denied any and all trade offers for the 37-year-old, though ... and insist they're going to do everything they can to make the signal-caller happy.

LaFleur said he was not sure if Rodgers would be in attendance for Organized Team Activities later this month ... explaining, "I'm not going to make any assumptions about anything at this point."