Brett Favre Warns Packers To Fix Aaron Rodgers Drama, He's Not Bluffing About Sitting Out!

Play video content Bolling with Favre

Aaron Rodgers WILL sit out the entire 2021 season if the Packers don't make him happy ... so says Brett Favre, who made it clear his former teammate ain't bluffing about a holdout.

The Hall of Famer explained his thoughts on the Green Bay drama during his "Bolling With Favre" podcast this week ... saying the Packers better fix the issues with their QB -- or else.

"Knowing Aaron, and I think I know him fairly well, if he has a grudge, whether it be against the organization or a player or an arch rival or family, friends -- he ain't budging," Favre said.

"Whatever the issue is, if it's not resolved -- or even if it's resolved but he feels like they got one up on him -- he ain't going to play," Favre continued. "Knowing Aaron, he would sit."

Rodgers currently has a multitude of problems with the Packers org. ... most notably, he's reportedly in a pretty nasty spat over his current contract situation.

But, the QB is also upset over several personnel moves the team has made recently -- including when they picked quarterback Jordan Love in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft instead of a top wideout.

Favre says he's not sure exactly what Rodgers' biggest gripe is with the team ... but he's warning his former squad to fix things ASAP.

"He would forgo a lot of money [by sitting out]," Favre says, "but he's also got a lot of money."

Play video content Green Bay Packers