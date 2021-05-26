Aaron Rodgers In Shirtless Hawaiian Hiking Couple's Adventure with Miles Teller!

Aaron Rodgers could care less about the drama back Green Bay ... he's too busy frolicking through waterfalls of Hawaii with his girlfriend and Miles Teller!

Aaron and Shailene Woodley -- along with Miles and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, spent their Tuesday hiking around Maui ... exploring the lush green wilderness with massive smiles on their faces!

Of course, back home on the mainland ... Aaron is in a cold war with the Packers, which are currently holding OTA workouts with the team.

The workouts are voluntary and clearly, Aaron isn't torn about his decision at all -- just look at how happy he is on the islands!!

We know Aaron is a pro athlete who's been playing at the highest level for years -- but look at that physique, dude is jacked!

After the hike, the group decided to flex their pipes -- singing the Taylor Swift hit, "The 1."

Earlier this week, Aaron was on the guitar as they jammed to hits like "Wagon Wheel" ... good times!

Bottom line, Vacation Aaron is LOVING LIFE right now -- really feeling that Aloha spirit.