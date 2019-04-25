Patrick Mahomes Lands Madden 20 Cover ... Chiefs Fans Nervous??

Well, more bad news for the Kansas City Chiefs -- Patrick Mahomes was just revealed as the new Madden 20 cover guy ... which means:

CURSE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

C'mon, you know this post was coming.

Mahomes was the NFL MVP in 2018 -- posting better numbers than every other QB in the league ... from Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers. The guy deserves it.

But, you all know what comes with the Madden cover ... The Madden Curse!

The dreaded Madden Curse has seemingly taken out a ton of Pro Bowlers over the years ... from Vince Young to Mike Vick to Rob Gronkowski, Drew Brees, Adrian Peterson and more.

Just ask Garrison Hearst, Daunte Culpepper, Dorsey Levens, Marshall Faulk, Shaun Alexander and Peyton Hillis.

Look, it's possible to escape the wrath ... Tom Brady, Odell Beckham and Ray Lewis didn't suffer anything bad the years they were on the cover.

So, good luck, Patrick ... you're gonna need it!