Eric Dickerson Calls Travis Kelce 'A Great Personality,' Predicts Big Broadcasting Career
Eric Dickerson Travis Kelce's Great ... He'll Kill It As A Broadcaster!!!
If Travis Kelce does get into broadcasting following his NFL career ... Eric Dickerson's expecting his run of dominance to continue in that profession, telling TMZ Sports the dude is "a great fit" for TV.
The Hall of Famer, of course, knows a thing or two about transitioning from the gridiron to the microphone -- he worked as a "Monday Night Football" sideline reporter back in 2000 and 2001 -- and he's convinced Kelce has what it takes to succeed.
"Travis has a great personality," the former Rams running back told us out at LAX this week. "He's a great player. He knows football extremely well. He's won a couple Super Bowls. I don't think you can lose with that."
The words will be music to Kelce's ears ... as the Chiefs star revealed this week that out of all of his post-football-career options, becoming an analyst intrigues him the most at the moment.
In fact, the tight end told his big bro, Jason, on the latest episode of 'New Heights,' he'd rather do that than own an NFL team!!
No word on when that opportunity will arise -- as Kelce also said this week he's going to play until his body no longer lets him -- but Dickerson made it clear he'd love to see the guy on his big screen once the spikes are officially hung up.