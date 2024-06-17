Eric Dickerson Calls Travis Kelce 'A Great Personality,' Predicts Big Broadcasting Career

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Travis Kelce does get into broadcasting following his NFL career ... Eric Dickerson's expecting his run of dominance to continue in that profession, telling TMZ Sports the dude is "a great fit" for TV.

The Hall of Famer, of course, knows a thing or two about transitioning from the gridiron to the microphone -- he worked as a "Monday Night Football" sideline reporter back in 2000 and 2001 -- and he's convinced Kelce has what it takes to succeed.

"Travis has a great personality," the former Rams running back told us out at LAX this week. "He's a great player. He knows football extremely well. He's won a couple Super Bowls. I don't think you can lose with that."

The words will be music to Kelce's ears ... as the Chiefs star revealed this week that out of all of his post-football-career options, becoming an analyst intrigues him the most at the moment.

Play video content New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

In fact, the tight end told his big bro, Jason, on the latest episode of 'New Heights,' he'd rather do that than own an NFL team!!