Travis Kelce Planning to Buy Mom An Italian Vineyard, It's Her Dream!

Travis Kelce just got his Super Bowl ring, but he's gunning for another award -- son of the year award -- 'cause the NFL superstar is reportedly looking to buy an Italian vineyard for his mom!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end came up with the idea after a recent baecation with his girlfriend Taylor Swift in northern Italy's Lake Como.

Kelce is reportedly looking to place a bid of around 3.5 million ... and his advisors are currently in "negotiations with many owners and investors".

At this point, with his NFL salary and lucrative endorsements, Trav could probably find that money in his couch cushions.

FYI, Kelce just became the highest-paid tight end in NFL history (by annual value) after signing a 2-year extension worth up to $34.3 million.

This potential purchase would literally be a dream come true for Kelce's mom, Donna ... she is a wine enthusiast and has long wanted her own vineyard.

If the deal goes through, it won't be Kelce's first foray into the food and beverage industry. The 34-year-old, along with Patrick Mahomes, are opening up a steakhouse, 1587 Prime, in Kansas City.

He also has investments in Cholula Hot Sauce and a tequila.