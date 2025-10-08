Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Deion Sanders Comforted By Karrueche Tran At Hospital Before Surgery

Karrueche Tran Comforts Deion Sanders At Hospital ... Ahead of Surgery

By TMZ Staff
Published
deion-sanders-kal-10-08-2025
BY HIS SIDE
Well Off Media

Deion Sanders underwent surgery to address blood clots this week ... and Karrueche Tran was right by his side at the hospital once again, helping him prepare for the procedure.

The NFL Hall of Famer's son, Deion Jr., posted a new vlog Tuesday evening ... showing Sanders at a medical facility gearing up to go under the knife.

deion-sanders-1-10-08-2025
Well Off Media

The "Claws" actress made an appearance in the 24-minute clip ... helping Sanders put on his hospital gown.

They also shared a couple of laughs while he sat in the hospital bed ... with Tran jokingly telling Deion Jr., "Come get your dad, please."

This is the second time Tran has been spotted with Sanders in the "Well Off Media" vlog -- the first appearance came in July when Coach Prime, 58, underwent bladder cancer surgery.

Tran hinted at a relationship with Sanders during her interview on the "What's Next w/ J. Ryan" podcast in August ... and Deion added fuel to the fire by leaving a flirty comment on one of her Instagram photos.

091625_karrueche_tran_deion_sanders_kal_v2
HE'S A GREAT PERSON!!!
TMZSports.com

She also told TMZ Sports dating older men is “the way to go" and called Sanders a great guy.

But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows in the romance -- Claudia Jordan said her friend and Sanders' ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds, confronted Tran about their alleged relationship. However, Jordan insisted there's "no beef" between the two ladies.

tracey edmonds karrueche tran sub split getty swipe
Getty

Neither Sanders nor Tran has come out and said it officially -- but all signs point to a full-blown relationship.

Speedy recovery, Prime.

