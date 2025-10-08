Deion Sanders Comforted By Karrueche Tran At Hospital Before Surgery

Play video content Well Off Media

Deion Sanders underwent surgery to address blood clots this week ... and Karrueche Tran was right by his side at the hospital once again, helping him prepare for the procedure.

The NFL Hall of Famer's son, Deion Jr., posted a new vlog Tuesday evening ... showing Sanders at a medical facility gearing up to go under the knife.

The "Claws" actress made an appearance in the 24-minute clip ... helping Sanders put on his hospital gown.

They also shared a couple of laughs while he sat in the hospital bed ... with Tran jokingly telling Deion Jr., "Come get your dad, please."

This is the second time Tran has been spotted with Sanders in the "Well Off Media" vlog -- the first appearance came in July when Coach Prime, 58, underwent bladder cancer surgery.

Karrueche was by Deion Sanders’ side in the hospital as he underwent surgery to have his bladder removed. pic.twitter.com/1m4vVDw5zN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025 @ArtOfDialogue_

Tran hinted at a relationship with Sanders during her interview on the "What's Next w/ J. Ryan" podcast in August ... and Deion added fuel to the fire by leaving a flirty comment on one of her Instagram photos.

She also told TMZ Sports dating older men is “the way to go" and called Sanders a great guy.

But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows in the romance -- Claudia Jordan said her friend and Sanders' ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds, confronted Tran about their alleged relationship. However, Jordan insisted there's "no beef" between the two ladies.

Neither Sanders nor Tran has come out and said it officially -- but all signs point to a full-blown relationship.