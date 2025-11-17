Shedeur Sanders' Ohio Home Burglarized During NFL Debut Against Ravens

Rough Sunday for Shedeur Sanders -- not only was his NFL debut less than stellar, but police confirm to TMZ Sports his Ohio home was burglarized during the game.

Law enforcement said the break-in occurred while the NFL rookie quarterback took over for starter Dillon Gabriel, who suffered a concussion midway through the loss to the Ravens.

Police said no further details are being released at this time.

This incident is only adding salt to Sanders' wounds. His first official NFL snaps weren't great ... which he admitted himself.

Sanders, 23, completed just four passes for 47 yards. He was also sacked twice and threw one interception.

"I don't think I played good," Sanders said, "I don't think I played good at all."

"I think it's a lot of things we need to look at during the week and go and just get comfortable even throwing routes with Jerry [Jeudy] and throwing routes with all those guys. I think that was my first ball to him all year. But other than that, I just think overall we just gotta go next week and understand so then we have a week to prepare stuff I like to do."