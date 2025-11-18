Shedeur Sanders Had $200K in Property Stolen From Ohio Home, Cops Say

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders had $200K in property stolen from his Ohio home during his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday ... officials tell TMZ Sports.

According to a new press release, three suspects wearing masks and gloves entered Shedeur's home around 6:46 PM. Surveillance cameras captured them making their way around several parts of the building.

Officials say the suspects then left the residence around 6:58 PM with "various property belonging to Mr. Sanders."

The incident is still under investigation ... but video of the alleged heist was shared via ex-NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones.

As we previously reported, Sanders was busy getting his first snaps as an NFL pro ... taking over for fellow rookie and Browns starter Dillon Gabriel, who left the game with a concussion.

It wasn't the best outing for the former Colorado star ... throwing for 47 yards on four completed passes in the loss to the division rival.

After the game, Sanders admitted the performance was not up to his standard.