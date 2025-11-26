Police Sergeant Attacked With Sledgehammer in UK Break-In, on Video

Play video content

A police sergeant in the UK is unable to sleep, drive or dress herself after a Palestine Action activist bashed her in the back with a sledgehammer ... and video of the chilling attack has been shown in court.

According to BBC News, the attack happened in August last year when six people used a prison van to break into an Israeli defense firm called Elbit Systems and attack Bristol Police Sergeant Kate Evans.

The outlet reports the accused assailants -- Samuel Corner, Charlotte Head, Leona Kamio, Fatema Rajwani, Zoe Rogers and Jordan Devlin -- deny all charges of aggravated burglary, criminal damage and violent disorder ... but the video paints a different picture.

The police body cam footage appears to show Corner sneak up behind Sgt. Evans and whale on her with a sledgehammer while the officer is on the ground.

Sgt. Evans told Woolwich Crown Court she was putting handcuffs on one of the suspects when she was attacked, saying ... "A massive shock vibrated through my whole body. I had no idea what it was until I turned around and saw a male with a sledgehammer behind me."

Her colleague Peter Adams reportedly told the court Evans had actually been struck twice.

"I remember her screaming in pain and she's fallen to the floor on her back," he said.