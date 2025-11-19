Naked Cyclist Crashes After Shove From Man on Motorcycle, on Video

Play video content Crown Prosecution Service via Storyful

A motorcyclist pushed a naked cyclist off his bike and caused a nasty crash ... and it's all on video.

The bike attack played out back in August in the United Kingdom during a naked cycling charity event in Colchester ... but the Crown Prosecution Service just released the footage.

Prosecutors say 46-year-old Lee Turnage is the man on the motorcycle who rides up alongside the naked cyclist and appears to knock the man's hat off his head, causing him to crash to the ground ... skinning more than his knees.

Turnage reportedly claimed he didn't know about the nude cycling charity event ... he thought the cyclist was a "pervert."

The birthday-suit cyclist suffered cuts to his hands, arms, and legs in the crash ... and his e-bike was broken beyond repair.

Prosecutors say cops caught up to Turnage later in the day at a pub, and an altercation ensued ... with Turnage reportedly attacking police.

Turnage was convicted on two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, criminal damage, assault of a constable in execution of their duty, and carrying a bladed item in a public place.