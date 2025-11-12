SUV Smashes Up Ulta Beauty Store in Wild Police Chase, on Video

Play video content

The possibilities are beautiful at Ulta ... but not for this driver, who crashed into the store while leading police on a high-speed chase through suburban Detroit.

The incident went down early Sunday ... kicking off just before 1 AM when police dashcam footage captured a white SUV speeding away from three Royal Oak police officers who reportedly pulled the car over, after receiving a report of a vehicle driving on the train tracks.

The cops race back to their vehicle and tear down the street after the SUV ... making a complicated series of turns through neighborhoods and alleyways ... before the driver crashes head-on through the front glass windows of the store.

Cops hit the brakes behind the vehicle and jump out, ready to take down the driver ... who violently backs into the police cruiser. The driver keeps reversing and gunning the SUV, smashing up the interior like they're in an action movie!

Ultimately, officers say they were able to stop the car -- and they arrested the driver and a passenger.

Cops allege the driver -- 26-year-old Katrina Patterson -- had an open alcohol container in the car when they confronted her, and they say she refused to hand over her license before she sped away from them.

Patterson has reportedly been charged with third-degree fleeing, assaulting/resisting/obstructing police, felonious assault, malicious destruction of a building, malicious destruction of personal property, and malicious destruction of police property. The passenger was later ticketed for having open intoxicants in the vehicle and released.