San Francisco Muni Driver Seems to Fall Asleep, Train Nearly Derails, on Video

A driver for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency appeared to fall asleep while controlling a train in new video released this week.

The footage, obtained by local station KRON4 News, shows the moment a light-rail train ride nearly derailed Sept. 24 around 8:37 AM.

In the video, the driver's body goes limp as she appears to nod off, with the packed train careening around a dangerous curve.

According to the San Francisco MTA, the train "experienced a series of unexpected jolting movements" while travelling at an "excessive speed" of 50 mph.

Watch the video ... After apologizing to passengers, the driver can be heard trying to calm them, saying, "Relax, relax, relax ... We didn't crash. Relax."

The driver claimed, "It would not stop. I don't know what happened, so I'm going to go up here and ask them who checked the train."

During the incident, the train sped through its planned stop and nearly plowed into an oncoming car that swerved out of the way. As a result, multiple passengers were reportedly jostled and fell.

According to the outlet, paramedics responded to the scene and the SFMTA opened an investigation.