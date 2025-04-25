Purdue University Boilermakers Train Mascot Involved In Fatal Crash
Purdue Boilermakers Train Mascot Involved In Fatal Crash
Tragedy for Purdue University and the Boilermakers' famous mascot ... it's been involved in a deadly crash in Indiana.
The iconic train mascot of Purdue University - the Boilermaker Special - was involved in a crash that killed one and hospitalized two.— Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) April 25, 2025 @Local12
READ MORE: https://t.co/lw3cmuDOSc pic.twitter.com/GOzgYmtOvi
Purdue's mascot -- the Boilermaker Special -- was involved in an accident Thursday that claimed one life and put two people in the hospital ... according to multiple reports.
The Boilermaker Special looks like a locomotive, but it's actually a truck customized to look like a steam locomotive from the Victorian era.
The fatal crash happened on highway US 52 in Tippecanoe County ... and footage from the wreck shows a mangled mess.
Purdue's Boilermaker Special was involved in a deadly crash Thursday afternoon.— WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) April 25, 2025 @WTHRcom
Deputies believe the college mascot had a "possible tire malfunction" when it crossed the center line and hit a car.
MORE: https://t.co/exr3KX0Sq2
(📸: Purdue Exponent) pic.twitter.com/EuyVWO0yrD
Two people riding in the Boilermaker Special were hospitalized and then discharged ... but the person in the other vehicle died as a result of the crash.
Law enforcement says the Boilermaker Special appears to have suffered a possible tire malfunction and crossed the center line, crashing into the other car head-on.
The victim here has yet to be identified.
RIP