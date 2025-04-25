Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Purdue University Boilermakers Train Mascot Involved In Fatal Crash

Tragedy for Purdue University and the Boilermakers' famous mascot ... it's been involved in a deadly crash in Indiana.

Purdue's mascot -- the Boilermaker Special -- was involved in an accident Thursday that claimed one life and put two people in the hospital ... according to multiple reports.

The Boilermaker Special looks like a locomotive, but it's actually a truck customized to look like a steam locomotive from the Victorian era.

The fatal crash happened on highway US 52 in Tippecanoe County ... and footage from the wreck shows a mangled mess.

Two people riding in the Boilermaker Special were hospitalized and then discharged ... but the person in the other vehicle died as a result of the crash.

Law enforcement says the Boilermaker Special appears to have suffered a possible tire malfunction and crossed the center line, crashing into the other car head-on.

The victim here has yet to be identified.

