Mexican Navy Boat Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge, on Video

A Mexican Navy sailboat plowed into the Brooklyn Bridge in NYC last night, injuring at least 19 people and killing 2 crew members — and the wild scene was all caught on video.

WATCH: Mexican navy tall sailing ship collides with Brooklyn Bridge in New York; search and rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/vGYlXfLiKY — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) May 18, 2025 @AZ_Intel_

Check it out ... the boat — lit up like a Christmas tree -- was on a training cruise in the East River around 8:30 PM Saturday when it did a "sailing maneuver" and crashed into the world-famous bridge, according to officials.

Eyewitnesses captured the horrifying mishap with their cellphone cameras, and you can hear people gasp when the ship makes impact with the span.

Shockingly, you see the three masts hit the bridge and snap in half like twigs, causing them to partially collapse above the 277 passengers on board the vessel.

Just watched the Brooklyn Bridge get smoked live by a boat with a massive Mexican flag pic.twitter.com/R8eJKwJaJ2 — Nelson Slinkard (@TheWillieNelson) May 18, 2025 @TheWillieNelson

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said at least 19 people were injured, four seriously -- two of which later died -- but the bridge did not sustain any major damage. NBC News reported the bridge was briefly shut down in both directions but later reopened.