Cyclist Chris Froome Suffers Broken Ribs, Fractured Back In Crash

Scary news from Tour de France winner Chris Froome -- the cyclist was involved in a violent crash during a training session ... sustaining serious injuries, including broken ribs and a fractured back.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Froome -- a two-time Olympic medalist -- was working out solo in a small French city.

"Chris was airlifted to a hospital in Toulon yesterday afternoon following a serious training crash," his team said in a statement on Thursday. "No other cyclists or vehicles were involved."

Even though Froome, 40, is in stable condition, he suffered painful injuries -- pneumothorax, (a collapsed lung), five broken ribs and a lumbar vertebrae fracture.

The team said he will undergo surgery on Thursday and will keep his millions of fans updated on his condition.

Unfortunately for Froome, this isn't his first serious crash. In 2019, he suffered multiple fractures to his pelvis, femur and ribs in another training incident before the Criterium du Dauphine.

Froome is widely regarded as one of the greatest road cyclists of his generation ... having won four Tour de France titles, tied for the second-most of all time.