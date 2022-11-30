Pro Cycling Star Davide Rebellin Dead At 51 After Collision With Truck

Davide Rebellin, a decorated pro cyclist from Italy, died after tragically being hit by a truck while training on his bike ... local outlets reported on Wednesday. He was 51.

Rebellin was instantly killed in the incident at Montebello Vicentino in northern Italy, according to lI Gazzettino.

The outlet says the driver who collided with Davide did not stay at the scene and has yet to be identified. The Italian national police force is actively looking for the culprit.

It is unclear if the individual was aware that they hit and ultimately killed Rebellin, according to reports.

Rebellin turned professional and competed for his home country at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992 ... and went on to have a successful career as a cyclist.

He won the Amstel Gold Race, La Fleche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2004.

Rebellin's career wasn't without controversy, though -- in 2008, he was stripped of his Olympic Medal after testing positive for CERA, a blood-boosting drug.

The Italian Olympic Committee's decision to disqualify Rebellin for doping resulted in a 2-year ban.

However, the pro cycling star continued to compete up until this past October ... capping off his remarkable 30-year career at the Veneto Classic in Italy.