Belgian Cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht Dead at 22 After Crashing In Race

Belgian Cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht Dies After Crashing During Race ... Only 22 Years old

8/5/2019 1:39 PM PT
22-year-old Belgian pro cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died Monday from injuries he suffered from a horrific crash during a race in Poland, his team confirmed.

Lambrecht was competing in the 3rd stage of the Tour de Pologne -- a week-long event -- when he crashed hard into a concrete structure. Lambrect reportedly struck his head during the collision and fell unconscious.

Emergency personnel attempted to resuscitate him on scene and he was raced to a nearby hospital. Doctors performed emergency surgery but he died during the operation.

Unclear what caused the crash -- some say weather may have been a factor because it had been raining.

Lambrecht was considered a rising star in the sport ... winning the U23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2017 and placing high in several other competitions.

Lotto-Soudal -- Lambrecht's team -- released a statement on Monday ... saying "The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened… Rest in peace Bjorg."

Story developing ...

