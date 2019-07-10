Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Niece Uninjured After Horrifying Crash ... At Race Track

Breaking News

Scary moment at the race track Tuesday ... Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 18-year-old niece was involved in a horrific crash -- but miraculously escaped uninjured!!

It all went down at a USAC Racing event at Red Dirt Raceway in Oklahoma ... where Karsyn Elledge -- who's mom, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, is Jr.'s older sister -- flipped her sprint car multiple times over a barrier and fencing.

Elledge was coming down turn 3 at the track when she lost control ... causing her car to get airborne and tumble several yards OVER a wall before coming to a stop.

North Carolina’s @KarsynElledge3 bikes big and clears the turn 3 wall! She exited the car under her own power. The feature is coming up! Watch it LIVE on @FloRacing pic.twitter.com/pFN5XzbGMW — USAC Racing (@USACNation) July 10, 2019 @USACNation

The video is crazy ... but, somehow, Elledge -- whose goal is to follow in her family's famous racing footsteps -- was able to walk away from the wreck under her own power.

"Tonight I am so very thankful that all my safety equipment did it's job & that my team built a safe car," Elledge wrote after the crash ... "Thank you to everyone who's reach out, I am sore, but most hurt is my pride."

It's great news ... seeing as the incident hits WAY too close to home for Earnhardt racing fans. Remember, it was just 18 years ago that Dale Sr. tragically passed away in a wreck at Daytona International Speedway.