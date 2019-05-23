Cristiano Ronaldo Crashes Monaco Grand Prix ... Hangs with Lewis Hamilton

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo traded the pitch for the pit on Thursday ... rolling over to the Monaco Grand Prix to hang with Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton had just wrapped up his opening practice session for the race -- he turned in the fastest practice time -- when he went back to the Team Mercedes-Benz garage to chat up CR7.

Of course, Ronaldo got the ultimate VIP treatment -- getting a full tour of the track and pit lane with his son by his side the entire time. CR7's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, was also on hand in Monaco, just two days after slaying at the Cannes Film Festival.

It was interesting to see Hamilton -- considering he'd backed out of media obligations on Wednesday in the wake of the death of Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda.

FYI, Hamilton is the highest earning F1 driver of all time -- with a reported $489 MILLION in career race earnings!!

Ronaldo's got bank too -- he reportedly made more than $108 MILLION in 2018 ... and continues to chart as one of the most bankable celebrities on the planet.

By the way, the Monaco Grand Prix goes down on Sunday -- and shocker, Hamilton is expected to win.