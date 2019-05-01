Cristiano Ronaldo Did NOT Buy $19 Million Bugatti Supercar

Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Buy $19 Mil Bugatti Supercar

Sorry gearheads ... Cristiano Ronaldo is NOT the mystery man who snatched up the most expensive car in the world -- a $19 million Bugatti supercar, TMZ Sports has learned.

There are reports from all over the world that CR7 whipped out his checkbook to score the Bugatti La Voiture Noire -- aka "The Black Car" -- a one-of-a-kind beauty which was revealed to the world back in March at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The car is a rocket ship on wheels -- with an 8.0-liter turbocharged W16 engine and a top speed of a ridiculous 260 MPH!!!!!!

During the Geneva Motor Show, Bugatti exec Stephan Winkelmann had announced the car had already been claimed by a wealthy buyer, but he didn't reveal the buyer's identity.

"There will never be another," Winkelmann said ... "I am pleased to tell you that it has sold for 16.7 million euro."

The price was reportedly determined in a secret auction -- where only Bugatti's top clients were allowed to participate.

Several reports strongly suggested Ronaldo placed the top bid -- but a spokesperson for the soccer superstar tells us bluntly, "The story isn't true. He has not bought it."

So, who is the mystery buyer? Unclear at this point ... but there's a small group of VERY rich car-obsessed moguls who are always on the hunt -- including Floyd Mayweather.

FYI, the model displayed at the Geneva Motor Show is not functional -- and Bugatti reportedly needs 2 more years to build the actual, drivable version. In other words, don't expect to see this thing on the streets any time soon.