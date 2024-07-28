French Cyclist Flies Over Handle Bars in Olympic Mountain Bike Event

An Olympic mountain biker fell hard during her race Sunday ... flying over the handlebars and crashing to the ground in a viral video.

Loana Lecomte -- a French cyclist competing in her second Olympics -- was competing during the Mountain Bike Cross Country final ... making good time and bouncing over all the obstacles at Élancourt Hill near Paris.

Loana Lecomte, cycliste française de VTT Cross-country aux JO, a fait une chute impressionnante et a du être évacuée😱#Paris2024 #ceremoniedouverture pic.twitter.com/vVr9vGGThv — c'est qui le patron ? (@timbaetpoumon) July 28, 2024 @timbaetpoumon

Check out the clip ... Lecomte's hustling down a steep hill when she hits a snag and flips over the front of the bike, slamming hard to the ground and going limp immediately.

The cyclist behind her has enough time to maneuver out of the way, narrowly avoiding running her over ... but, she still looks seriously hurt as cameras cut away.

Video purportedly taken at the course by a bystander shows Lecomte being taken off in a stretcher while the assembled crowd claps.

Thankfully, photogs later caught her standing upright, face bandaged up with her coach ... so looks like Loana's going to be just fine.

Lecomte finished sixth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in this same event ... and was reportedly in third when she crashed -- so, it seems she could've medaled this year.