Anti-Israel Protester Brutally Taken Down by Tour de France Staffer in Wild Video

An anti-Israel protester was beaten down on the track at the Tour de France after a staff member came out of nowhere and flipped the dude over a barricade.

The wild moment went down close to the finish line earlier this week ... while Norway cyclist Jonas Abrahamsen just barely beat out Mauro Schmid of Switzerland for the victory.

French man decides to intervene when an anti-Israel protester with a keffiyeh in his hand decides to put the lives of cyclists at risk during a race pic.twitter.com/usi8zwpia4 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 18, 2025 @visegrad24

The protester was wearing a shirt which read, "Israel out of the Tour" -- an Israeli team is competing in the race and catching a ton of flak for it.

However, a staffer -- possibly a member of security, though reports don't say definitively -- came out of nowhere and wrapped the man up, running him off to the side toward a barricade.

But, he didn't stop shy of the structure ... instead throwing him over the barrier and into the crowd -- before raining a couple more blows down on him while a man in the crowd jumped in to stop him.

According to international French news agency Agence France-Presse, the man was arrested Wednesday. It's unclear what he might be charged with.

Israel has received backlash for its ongoing assault on Gaza -- organizations like Human Rights Watch have alleged war crimes in the conflict -- in response to the Hamas attack in October 2023.

The Associated Press reports more than 55K Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began on October 7, 2023. Reuters reports around 1,650 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed in that same amount of time.