Bear Chases Boy Inside Pennsylvania Convenience Store, Caught on Camera

One brave little kid came face-to-fur with a black bear inside a Pennsylvania Family Dollar and yep, he lived to tell the tale ... and it’s a proper nightmare fuel story!

Speaking to CBS Pittsburgh, 11-year-old Cole Frazee said he was just strolling into the Markleysburg store over the weekend when he realized there was a bear behind him -- and it literally chased him into the store while he screamed, closing in to about a foot and a half away from him.

Cole said he legit thought the bear was about to eat him, but instinct kicked in ... he juked left, the bear kept going straight, and he bolted up and down the aisles with his heart pounding out of his chest.

Cole said the only other person in the store was the cashier -- so he sprinted straight to her. She scooped him up, they both leapt onto the counter, located where the bear was, and then booked it outta there!

That was one wild, lucky escape ... especially since surveillance shows the bear was basically doing a full 10-minute grocery run inside the store. Also, the Pennsylvania Game Commission says bears are on the prowl for snacks this time of year ... which explains why these furry foodies sometimes crash the wrong aisle.