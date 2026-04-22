Houston Cop Relieved of Duty After Alleged Racist Rant Video Goes Viral
Houston Police Department Officer Relieved of Duty After Alleged Racist Video Goes Viral
The Houston Police Department is investigating an officer who is going viral after apparently using a series of racial slurs in a shocking social media video.
Officer Ashley Gonzalez has been relieved of duty pending the results of an investigation, according to Click2Houston.com ... with HPD saying they are looking into a video where a woman, who is reportedly Gonzalez, is telling a story about her wallet almost being snatched.
In the video, the woman says the guy who tried to take her wallet was Black ... and she called him the n-word after she says she caught him.
The woman says, "Y’all don’t know how good it felt to say n***** out loud. Oh my God, I felt like I was back in the Marine Corps." Gonzalez served in the Marines from 2019 to 2023, attaining the rank of Corporal, E3, according to Click2Houston.com.
The woman also makes a series of controversial comments regarding slavery and racial discrimination in the video, using the n-word multiple times in the clip.
The Houston Police Officers' Union said it's "extremely disturbed by a video circulating on social media regarding an officer making offensive, racist comment."