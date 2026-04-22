Houston Cop Relieved of Duty After Alleged Racist Rant Video Goes Viral

Play video content Video: Police Officer Fired After Viral Alleged Racist Rant Video Instagram/@ashley.gnz

The Houston Police Department is investigating an officer who is going viral after apparently using a series of racial slurs in a shocking social media video.

Officer Ashley Gonzalez has been relieved of duty pending the results of an investigation, according to Click2Houston.com ... with HPD saying they are looking into a video where a woman, who is reportedly Gonzalez, is telling a story about her wallet almost being snatched.

In the video, the woman says the guy who tried to take her wallet was Black ... and she called him the n-word after she says she caught him.

The woman says, "Y’all don’t know how good it felt to say n***** out loud. Oh my God, I felt like I was back in the Marine Corps." Gonzalez served in the Marines from 2019 to 2023, attaining the rank of Corporal, E3, according to Click2Houston.com.

The woman also makes a series of controversial comments regarding slavery and racial discrimination in the video, using the n-word multiple times in the clip.