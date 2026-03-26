'Harry Potter' Star Paapa Essiedu Received Death Threats for Playing Snape

Paapa Essiedu says he's gotten an onslaught of racially charged death threats since getting cast as Snape in the upcoming 'Harry Potter' series.

He recalled to The Times of London, "I’ve been told, 'Quit or I’ll murder you.'" He added ... "The reality is that if I look at Instagram I will see somebody saying, 'I’m going to come to your house and kill you.'"

Paapa remarked that he's "pretty sure" he's "not going to be murdered" ... before nervously joking that his comment might "age badly."

He continued ... "While I hope I’ll be OK, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job."

The Emmy nominee admits the hate is daunting, but he's fueled by the abuse, saying ... "I think of how I felt as a kid. I would imagine myself at Hogwarts on broomsticks, and the idea that a kid like me can see themselves represented in that world? That’s motivation to not be intimidated by someone saying they’d rather I died instead of doing work I’m going to be really proud of."

He noted that avoiding the negativity isn't an option, adding ... "The issue remains endemic and, anyway, people see stuff and message to ask if I’m OK."

The acclaimed actor has no interest in getting the cops involved, saying ... "I don’t think some 17-year-old boy being put in jail for two weeks for threatening to murder me would actually make me feel any better."

Paapa has been met with racist backlash since his casting was announced almost a year ago ... and HBO has amped up on-set security as a result.

HBO boss Casey Bloys told Variety the hate from some 'HP' fans "can get scary in places" ... so they've got "a serious security team" in response, saying ... "Unfortunately, it was something that we thought might happen and we just try to be as careful as we can."