Tom Felton Makes First Appearance as Draco Malfoy in Broadway's 'Harry Potter'
Tom Felton made a truly show-stopping entrance, reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in Broadway's "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" last night ... and the moment was captured on video.
The crowd erupted for more than 30 seconds as Tom politely stood, waiting to deliver his first line.
"I need a favor," he was finally allowed to say after the cheers and applause simmered down.
The post capturing the event was captioned with, "It's true then, what they're saying on the train" -- a line of Malfoy's from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." In the scene, Malfoy is remarking on Harry's arrival at Hogwarts.
The crowd has long awaited the moment, as Tom's casting was announced in June. He's the first actor from the movie series to join the cast of the play, which opened on Broadway in 2018, launching in London 2 years earlier.
As fans know, 'Cursed Child' picks up 19 years after the book and movie series leave off, following the children of the adult Draco, Harry, Ron and Hermione as they navigate their way through their parents' alma mater -- Hogwarts.