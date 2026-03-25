Meet the New Harry, Ron, and Hermione in FIrst HBO 'Harry Potter' Trailer

See the New Harry, Ron, & Hermione

HBO heads back to Hogwarts in the first trailer for the highly anticipated 'Harry Potter' remake.

On Wednesday, the network dropped the teaser for "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone" -- the TV adaptation of the famed book series.

The promo follows the new Harry, Ron, and Hermione -- played by Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton -- as they begin school at the Wizarding World's elite academy.

The clip also gives glimpses of Hagrid, Professor McGonagall, and Draco Malfoy -- as well as John Lithgow's Albus Dumbledore.