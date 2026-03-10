Daniel Radcliffe Believes Child Actors Need Mandatory Therapy
Daniel Radcliffe’s getting real about child stardom, saying therapy for young actors shouldn’t just be encouraged, it should be mandatory ... and there's a heartbreaking reason why he believes that.
The 'Harry Potter' star says he knows he got lucky starting out so young, but he remembers one child actor in particular who later took his own life, believing he had no right to complain because the world thought he had it all ... fame, money, and success.
Speaking on Bustle’s "One Nightstand With Daniel Radcliffe," he said that illusion -- that child actors are living the dream -- can be crushing behind the scenes, which is exactly why therapy should be built into the system.
Interviewer Charlotte Owen added therapy can be just as valuable for people who seem totally fine -- a way to stay mentally strong before things spiral -- and Daniel agreed, saying the best time to start therapy is before you even think you need it.
As for the resources he had during 'Harry Potter' ... Daniel notes it was the early 2000s in the UK, so mental health resources weren’t exactly front and center, but he says he was lucky to be surrounded by great people who made the experience a positive one.