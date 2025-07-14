First Look at Mini Harry Potter for New TV Series Reboot, HBO Reveals

Think you're magically seeing Daniel Radcliffe as a mini wizard once again? Think again, muggles -- that’s pint-sized spell-slinger Dominic McLaughlin suiting up as Harry Potter for the first time, and he’s serving some serious sorcery!

HBO just dropped the first look at little Dominic all decked out for the new 'Harry Potter' series -- round specs, Hogwarts robes, the whole magical makeover -- as filming kicks off at the UK's iconic Warner Bros. Studios.

Of course, he's sporting the iconic forehead scar just under those heavy bangs ... we’re calling it: the casting’s spot on!

Play video content Getty

Dominic’s casting -- alongside Alastair Stout as Ron and Arabella Stanton as Hermione -- was unveiled back in May, cranking up the hype for HBO’s magical reboot.

The trio beat out tens of thousands of hopefuls after a grueling 8-month audition process for the coveted roles -- and no doubt, they’re about to be catapulted to stardom, just like Daniel, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint before them.