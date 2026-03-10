Quentin Tarantino Slams Rosanna Arquette For N-Word Criticism
Quentin Tarantino Rosanna Arquette Has No Class For Calling Me 'Racist and Creepy'
Quentin Tarantino is making it crystal clear how he really feels about Rosanna Arquette criticizing his filmmaking ... and, turns out, he's got a few criticisms for her, too.
Tarantino slammed Rosanna for a "lack of class, no less honor” after she recently called him out for using the N-word in his films.
QT fired back Monday in a statement to Deadline, writing ... "I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?”
ICYMI ... the actress -- who had a minor role in Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" -- slammed the director while chatting with The Sunday Times, calling him "racist and creepy."
Rosanna tore into the filmmaker -- and the industry -- for letting him get away with using the slur, saying ... "I cannot stand that he has been given a hall pass."
This isn't the first time Tarantino has defended using the N-word in his movies.
Back in 2022 he went on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” and told critics to not even bother watching his films, saying ... "If you have a problem with my movies then they aren’t the movies to go see."
In recent years, QT has been taking heat from a bunch of stars.
Remember ... "The Office" alum Zach Woods ripped into him after the director absolutely trashed actors Paul Dano, Owen Wilson, and Matthew Lillard.
And in 2024, George Clooney was also beefing with Tarantino ... telling him to "f*** off" when the filmmaker called him washed up.
It seems QT's list of collaborators keeps shrinking ... and he doesn't seem to care one bit!