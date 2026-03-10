Quentin Tarantino Slams Rosanna Arquette For N-Word Criticism

Quentin Tarantino is making it crystal clear how he really feels about Rosanna Arquette criticizing his filmmaking ... and, turns out, he's got a few criticisms for her, too.

Tarantino slammed Rosanna for a "lack of class, no less honor” after she recently called him out for using the N-word in his films.

QT fired back Monday in a statement to Deadline, writing ... "I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?”

ICYMI ... the actress -- who had a minor role in Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" -- slammed the director while chatting with The Sunday Times, calling him "racist and creepy."

Rosanna tore into the filmmaker -- and the industry -- for letting him get away with using the slur, saying ... "I cannot stand that he has been given a hall pass."

This isn't the first time Tarantino has defended using the N-word in his movies.

Back in 2022 he went on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” and told critics to not even bother watching his films, saying ... "If you have a problem with my movies then they aren’t the movies to go see."

Play video content

In recent years, QT has been taking heat from a bunch of stars.

And in 2024, George Clooney was also beefing with Tarantino ... telling him to "f*** off" when the filmmaker called him washed up.