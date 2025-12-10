Quentin Tarantino Torched by 'Office' Star Zach Woods Over Actor Critiques

Play video content

Quentin Tarantino is making plenty of enemies in Hollywood after he randomly bashed some actors on a podcast ... and we can definitely add comedian-actor Zach Woods to the list!

In case you missed it ... QT gave his ruthless opinion recently on some fan-favorite actors, including Paul Dano and Matthew Lillard -- essentially saying they ruin any project in which they're cast.

Fans and fellow actors have been vocal that Tarantino's take is both wrong and just plain mean-spirited ... but Zach kicked it up to a whole other level!

Best known for playing Gabe Lewis in "The Office," ZW threw a few videos on Instagram going off on Tarantino ... saying the Oscar-winning writer-director has become a pompous ass and he's the actual terrible actor -- having cast himself in several of his own movies.

In his most recent video ... Zach really twists the knife -- and attacks QT for "ripping off Asian directors," along with shots fired about his alleged foot fetish ... and for being a "statutory rape apologist." That comes from a controversial Stern interview QT gave years back in which he defended disgraced director Roman Polanski.