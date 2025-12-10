Quentin Tarantino Torched by 'Office' Star Zach Woods Over Actor Critiques
'The Office' Star Zach Woods Hey Tarantino, You're a Pompous Ass And Horrible Actor!!!
Quentin Tarantino is making plenty of enemies in Hollywood after he randomly bashed some actors on a podcast ... and we can definitely add comedian-actor Zach Woods to the list!
In case you missed it ... QT gave his ruthless opinion recently on some fan-favorite actors, including Paul Dano and Matthew Lillard -- essentially saying they ruin any project in which they're cast.
Fans and fellow actors have been vocal that Tarantino's take is both wrong and just plain mean-spirited ... but Zach kicked it up to a whole other level!
Best known for playing Gabe Lewis in "The Office," ZW threw a few videos on Instagram going off on Tarantino ... saying the Oscar-winning writer-director has become a pompous ass and he's the actual terrible actor -- having cast himself in several of his own movies.
In his most recent video ... Zach really twists the knife -- and attacks QT for "ripping off Asian directors," along with shots fired about his alleged foot fetish ... and for being a "statutory rape apologist." That comes from a controversial Stern interview QT gave years back in which he defended disgraced director Roman Polanski.
It'll be interesting to see if Tarantino pipes down ... or if he's going to come out guns a-blazing with all this backlash!