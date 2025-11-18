Daniella Pick Says Husband Quentin Tarantino Helped Her Land Speaking Role
Daniella Pick Tarantino just landed her first role with actual lines ... and she’s not shy about admitting it came with a little help from her powerhouse director hubby, Quentin Tarantino.
We caught up with the budding actress in North Hollywood on Monday -- alongside her "The Perfect Gamble" costar and director Danny Abeckaser -- and she tells us Quentin’s been a huge help over the years ... even slipping her a tiny cameo in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
Catch the full clip ... she also dishes on whether Quentin actually backed her taking this role -- and the key piece of advice he gave her before she stepped in front of the camera.
She even spills on which other big-timers helped her find her footing on camera -- and fair play, she needed the boost, ’cause she’s actually a singer first.
"The Perfect Gamble" also stars David Arquette ... it follows two gamblers who get mixed up with the Mafia after deciding to launch an illegal casino fresh outta prison. It's out now.