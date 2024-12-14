Quentin Tarantino Calls 'Yellowstone' A Soap Opera, Fans Fire Back

Play video content Joe Rogan Experience

Quentin Tarantino's got a whole lot more than a hateful eight coming after him ... he's got a whole army of pissed-off fans slamming him -- 'cause he took aim at "Yellowstone."

Here's the deal ... on a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Tarantino talked about watching the hit Western TV show -- explaining he loves the genre and gave the show a chance.

But, after watching a couple seasons, QT says he was compelled by the show while watching ... but realized when he wasn't in front of the screen that the show is simply a soap opera.

Listen to Tarantino's explanation for yourself ... saying they set up the character and then you get caught up in the minutiae of the characters rather than the overall product.

Tarantino says the difference with a great movie is he'll never forget the characters or the story ... whereas some of that is lost when watching a show like "Yellowstone."

Quentin says there's no payoff with the show like there is in movies ... and, that makes the show a soap.

As you can imagine, loyal fans of the show didn't appreciate Quentin's "dismissive take" ... with many online clapping back at the writer/director -- with some even wondering if there's anything he likes outside of his own movies.

Tarantino's waded into the Western genre a couple times in his career ... with his movies "The Hateful 8" and "Django Unchained" quickly becoming fan favorites.