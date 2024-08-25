Quentin Tarantino Says Alec Baldwin's Partly to Blame For 'Rust' Shooting

Play video content Club Random With Bill Maher

Quentin Tarantino's making some controversial claims about the shooting on the set of "Rust" ... saying Alec Baldwin's not completely responsible for Halyna Hutchins' death -- but, it's partially his fault.

The director sat down with Bill Maher for an episode of his "Club Random" podcast published Sunday ... and, the two got into the "Rust" shooting -- with Bill calling it BS prosecutors chaged Alec.

QT shares a slightly different view ... saying it's 90% on the armorer -- Hannah Gutierrez-Reed -- but, the rest of the blame lies with the actor.

Tarantino says he thinks actors should check their weapons ... making sure there's not a bullet in the barrel or other issues with the weapon while using it in a scene.

Worth noting ... SAG-AFTRA -- the union representing all working actors -- has previously put out statements making it clear they don't feel it's an actor's responsibility to check weapons before scenes, disagreeing with Quentin here.

Play video content 7/12/24 Court TV

As you know ... the manslaughter charge leveled against Baldwin was dismissed by a judge back in July after it was revealed prosecutors placed evidence pertinent to the case in an improper file, effectlively hiding it from AB's legal team.

Baldwin's since filed suit against the Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey in the case as well as the Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

Play video content Club Random With Bill Maher

BTW ... Tarantino and Maher gave their thoughts on the Marvel Cinematic Universe too -- and, let's just say they're not fans.