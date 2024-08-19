'Kill Bill' Star Michael Madsen Arrested For Domestic Violence

Michael Madsen spent part of his weekend in jail ... because cops arrested him after he allegedly pushed his wife.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... the 'Kill Bill' actor was arrested shortly after midnight Saturday on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Police allege Madsen pushed his wife and then locked her out of their Los Angeles-area home after a dispute ... though it's unclear what may have set him off here.

We're told cops were called, and by the time Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies arrived at Madsen's home, his wife was safe with a security team.

Police say the deputies spoke with Madsen and his wife, then arrested him and hauled him off to jail.

Meanwhile, we're told Madsen's wife refused medical attention.

The veteran actor of other Quentin Tarantino flicks -- like "Reservoir Dogs," "The Hateful Eight" and "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" -- ultimately posted a $20,000 bond ... and was released from custody.