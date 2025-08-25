Michael Madsen's Son Luke Says He's Following in Late Dad's Acting Footsteps

Play video content TMZ.com

Michael Madsen left one heck of a legacy in Hollywood when he died last month -- and now his son’s ready to pick up his father's acting torch.

TMZ caught up with the late actor's son Luke, who says he was always on and off about acting -- but after his dad passed, all those memories of running around movie sets came flooding back and reignited his passion for the craft.

Luke also tells us which of his dad’s iconic roles he’d want to step into, and shares a key memory with his dad that, yep, is also movie-related!

Check out the full video -- 'cause the budding star brings it back to his dad’s impressive resume, talking about how he wants people to remember him following Michael's cardiac arrest.

Luke also shared what it was like hearing from Quentin Tarantino at the funeral.

