Quentin Tarantino and His Family Are Alive and Well Despite Death Report

I'm Just Fine And So Is My Fam ...

Rumors Quentin Tarantino was killed in a missile attack in Israel are all just BS -- and TMZ has learned the film director's family is just fine!

A source close to Quentin tells TMZ … “Quentin is alive and well and his family is all good too," despite speculation on X that he was blown up during an Iranian missile attack on Israel.

Over the weekend, the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran, killing the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with other top government officials. Iran retaliated, firing ballistic missiles at Israeli and American bases around the world.

As you may know, Quentin and his family spend half their time in Israel and the other half in his hometown of Los Angeles. His wife, Daniella Pick, is an Israeli actress, musician and model who has 2 kids with Quentin.

Quentin has previously said he loves living in Israel ... even though there are major tensions between Israel and its neighbors in the Middle East.