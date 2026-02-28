Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Dead After U.S. & IDF Strike, Per Reports

U.S./Israeli Air Strikes Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Dead: Reports

By TMZ Staff
Published
Ali Khamenei main getty
Getty

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly died after the United States and Israel joined forces to launch several strikes on the Middle Eastern country Saturday.

Senior Israeli official Behnam Ben Taleblu told Fox News Digital the supreme leader has been killed, while criticizing his leadership. Taleblu said ... "Khamenei’s worldview was shaped by his militant anti-Americanism and antisemitism, which first manifested itself in his protests against the Shah of Iran."

022826_iran_idf_kal
ZEROING IN ON TARGET

CNN and AP are also reporting his death, citing Israeli sources. He was reportedly killed at his compound in Tehran.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump told NBC News ... "We feel that that is a correct story" in regard to the reports. He added that "most" of Iran's senior leadership is "gone."

white house trump situation room x 24
X / @WhiteHouse

The prez has been staying up to date on the situation from his briefing room at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where he attended a fundraising event Friday evening. The White House released images of both Trump and Vice President JD Vance monitoring "Operation Epic Fury" Saturday, one of which can be seen below.

022826_trump_iran_kal
"LAY DOWN YOUR WEAPONS"
X/@realDonaldTrump

Trump announced Saturday morning the U.S. launched a "massive and ongoing" military campaign alongside Israel in order to force regime change and keep Americans safe from "imminent threats."

He added of Iran ... "Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world."

Photos from the US-Israeli-Iranian Conflict
Getty

Widespread protests have erupted across the globe Saturday in response ... with many Americans upset over what they see as an inappropriate and unconstitutional powerplay by Trump.

