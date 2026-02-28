Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Dead After U.S. & IDF Strike, Per Reports

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly died after the United States and Israel joined forces to launch several strikes on the Middle Eastern country Saturday.

Senior Israeli official Behnam Ben Taleblu told Fox News Digital the supreme leader has been killed, while criticizing his leadership. Taleblu said ... "Khamenei’s worldview was shaped by his militant anti-Americanism and antisemitism, which first manifested itself in his protests against the Shah of Iran."

CNN and AP are also reporting his death, citing Israeli sources. He was reportedly killed at his compound in Tehran.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump told NBC News ... "We feel that that is a correct story" in regard to the reports. He added that "most" of Iran's senior leadership is "gone."

The prez has been staying up to date on the situation from his briefing room at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where he attended a fundraising event Friday evening. The White House released images of both Trump and Vice President JD Vance monitoring "Operation Epic Fury" Saturday, one of which can be seen below.

Trump announced Saturday morning the U.S. launched a "massive and ongoing" military campaign alongside Israel in order to force regime change and keep Americans safe from "imminent threats."

He added of Iran ... "Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world."