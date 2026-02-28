Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

U.S. and Israel Launch Military Strikes Against Iran, Video Shows

President Trump Launches Military Strikes Against Iran With Israel

By TMZ Staff
Published
donald trump iran main getty
Getty Composite

The United States and Israel have officially attacked Iran ... as President Trump announced the American and Israeli armed forces have begun "major combat missions" on the country.

Trump uploaded a video message online late Friday night, telling the world his objective is to "defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian régime -- a vicious group of very hard, terrible people." 

The prez also said Iran has waged a 47-year campaign of "bloodshed and mass murder" against the United States and its allies. Trump noted he would never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon despite the country's efforts to rebuild its nuclear program after the U.S. destroyed it last summer.

His intentions regarding Iran's weapons are clear, promising ... "We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground."

CNN reported the latest American and Israeli strikes on Iran were launched Saturday morning. Video shows smoke billowing up from targets in the Iranian capital of Tehran. Several military sources told CNN ... the US and Israel had been planning the strikes for months.

Trump described the military operations as "massive and ongoing," warning that American lives could be lost during the war.

In retaliation, Iran fired a first wave of missiles and drone attacks toward Israel. CNN said there were also multiple reports of explosions in Dubai, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. The US has bases in each of those territories.

Related articles