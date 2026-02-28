U.S. and Israel Launch Military Strikes Against Iran, Video Shows

The United States and Israel have officially attacked Iran ... as President Trump announced the American and Israeli armed forces have begun "major combat missions" on the country.

Trump uploaded a video message online late Friday night, telling the world his objective is to "defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian régime -- a vicious group of very hard, terrible people."

The prez also said Iran has waged a 47-year campaign of "bloodshed and mass murder" against the United States and its allies. Trump noted he would never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon despite the country's efforts to rebuild its nuclear program after the U.S. destroyed it last summer.

NEW: Israeli Defense Forces release footage of military strikes against missile sites and other military targets in western Iran in an operation Israel is dubbing 'Roaring Lion.'

His intentions regarding Iran's weapons are clear, promising ... "We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground."

NEW: Smoke is seen rising from a government building in Tehran as the U.S. and Israel conduct “Operation Epic Fury.”



A senior Israeli official confirmed to FOX News that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were targeted in the initial wave of… pic.twitter.com/Pg6w9cFPMy @FoxNews

CNN reported the latest American and Israeli strikes on Iran were launched Saturday morning. Video shows smoke billowing up from targets in the Iranian capital of Tehran. Several military sources told CNN ... the US and Israel had been planning the strikes for months.

Video geolocated by CNN shows the moment a missile struck near the US Navy base in Bahrain. In the video, a large explosion can be heard. A large plume of smoke is then seen rising from the area around the base.

Trump described the military operations as "massive and ongoing," warning that American lives could be lost during the war.