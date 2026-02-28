Missile Erupts in Qatar After Joint US-Israel Attack on Iran, on Video

Terrifying video shows an explosion on a street in Qatar after a missile fell from the sky Saturday.

Check out the clip ... horrified people scramble to get away as a gigantic metal torpedo-like object crashes down into a street ... and then explodes into a fiery mass.

It's not clear where the explosive came from, though reports indicate Iran has launched missile attacks targeting the U.S.-occupied Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar after the U.S. joined forces with Israel to strike Iran Saturday morning. Qatar's government said it intercepted Iranian strikes.

Iran has sent waves across the Middle East, targeting U.S. bases in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan as well.

Play video content Fox News

Israel is also being targeted ... with Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst reporting live from Tel Aviv, showing missile interceptors being flown over the country's second largest city and sirens blaring. People across the nation are packing into bomb shelters for safety.

Play video content X/@realDonaldTrump

President Donald Trump proudly announced the strikes on Iran Saturday morning, saying the U.S. and Israel intend to squash the country's nuclear weapon efforts in what he described as "major combat operations."

No American deaths have been reported yet ... though Trump warned it's a possibility.