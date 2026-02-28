4 Guys Near White House Bragging in Bar About Iran Bombing Hours Before It Started

Play video content 2 Angry Men

A group at a Washington D.C. restaurant was talking openly in the bar area Friday afternoon about a national secret that was about to literally explode hours later -- the bombing of Iran.

Attorney Mark Geragos was at Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab at around 3:00 PM ET, getting something to eat and preparing to do the "2 Angry Men" podcast with Harvey Levin ... from his seat in the bar area.

Just before 3:45, Mark overheard people at the next table in the bar area talking about Iran. There were 4 men sitting at a high-top table, and 2 women were standing next to the table. The men were dressed in business attire ... sports coats and collared shirts. Mark says one of the men said in a voice loud enough for him to clearly hear ... the U.S. was going to bomb Iran "today."

Mark's not sure who these guys were, but Joe's is .2 of a mile from The White House.

You hear Harvey just before they began the podcast, asking why Mark chose that location for the podcast. Mark responded the conversation next to him was so fascinating, he couldn't leave.

Later in the podcast, Mark says, "By the time this [the podcast] drops [1 PM ET] in Iran [pause] I'll leave it at that." Then Mark reveals what he overheard -- "Today is the day." Sure enough, hours later, the U.S. and Israel were bombing Iran.

And get this ... one of the guys at the table was singing this to the tune of The Beach Boys, "Barbara Ann," ...

"Bomb Bomb Bomb

Bomb Bomb Iran."

It's literally the definition of "Loose lips sink ships."