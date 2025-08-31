alaska mom mauled and dragged 100 yards by brown bear

A mother of three in Alaska is lucky to be alive after a brutal bear mauling left her bloodied and fighting for her life just steps from her front door.

Ariean Fabrizio Colton was viciously attacked early Tuesday morning outside her home, when wildlife officials say a brown bear charged and dragged her nearly the length of a football field.

Colton had just stepped out for a jog around 5 AM when the bear came barreling in from a nearby property -- pouncing about 150 feet from her front porch.